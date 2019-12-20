Sunnier than normal December set to deliver a weekend 12° milder than last; Sunday & Monday highs in 50s to come in 20° above normal; bicoastal U.S. storms to challenge West & Southeast; wind, high surf & beach erosion Florida/Carolinas

Posted 12:06 AM, December 20, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.