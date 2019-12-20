Sunnier than normal December set to deliver a weekend 12° milder than last; Sunday & Monday highs in 50s to come in 20° above normal; bicoastal U.S. storms to challenge West & Southeast; wind, high surf & beach erosion Florida/Carolinas
-
Chilly beginning to November to continue
-
Showers to follow Friday’s autumnal chill
-
Tuesday’s record-breaking cold not seen in 149 years
-
Coldest first half of November in at least 150 years
-
Rain and snow overnight Sunday, dry week with temps. slightly above normal
-
-
Coldest weather of the season late week
-
Is a volatile winter on the way? Tom Skilling looks at the facts
-
Cold air moves in overnight and frigid wind chills early next week
-
Brief polar push, then winter goes on hiatus
-
Chicagoland now braces for brutal, record-breaking cold
-
-
Cold settles in for a few days after mild Monday
-
Mild Pacific air to send Chicago temps markedly higher —this weekend: 15-degrees warmer than last; bi-coastal storms to produce heavy precip—6+” rains possible in parts of the Southeast; big rains/mountain snows in the West
-
Mild weekend on tap—but it won’t last