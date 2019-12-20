× Rainforest Cafe at Woodfield Mall will close Jan. 1

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The Rainforest Cafe at the Woodfield Mall is closing its doors on Jan. 1.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Schaumburg restaurant, that’s been around for 24 years, will cease operations “due to a natural lease expiration.”

Another business will replace it, but no word yet on what that is.

Employees will have the opportunity to work at the restaurant’s sister properties throughout the Chicago area.

The company has no plans to close its Chicago or Gurnee restaurants, but the owner of the Chicago location said he’s planning a new use for the building when the restaurant’s lease at 605 N. Clark St. ends, the Tribune reports.