North Central College wins first Division III National Championship

SHENANDOAH, Texas – The Cardinals lost to Wheaton College in Week 4 and never looked back.

North Central capped off its dream season with a 41-14 win over perennial powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater for the program’s first ever National Championship.

Broc Rutter threw two touchdown passes and ran for another on the heels of winning the 2019 Gagliardi Trophy, an award given to the most outstanding player in Division III football.

Ethan Greenfield ran for three touchdowns and Julian Bell snagged two interceptions to knock off the Warhawks.