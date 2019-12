ADDISON, Ill. — A multi-vehicle crash closed multiple lanes on the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning.

The accident, involving eight vehicles, happened around 6:30 a.m. near Addison Road.

According to state police, there are multiple injuries. The extent of those injured are unknown at this time.

Multiple lanes remain closed at crews work to clean-up the scene.

Major delays in the area. Avoid if possible.

EB 290- all lanes blocked after crash at Addison Rd involving 8 vehicles. We’ve seen multiple crashes in this construction zone over the last couple weeks! pic.twitter.com/uIBTid0swd — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 20, 2019

