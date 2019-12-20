× Man shot by son during domestic dispute outside McDonald’s in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — A man was shot by his son outside a McDonald’s in South Holland, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at 162nd and South Cottage Grove.

The man was shot in the arm. His condition is unknown at this time.

Multiple shell casings and live rounds were found scattered on the street and sidewalk.

Police said it started with a domestic dispute between the father and his son.

No one is in custody.