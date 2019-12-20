How much to light Clark Griswold’s house in ‘Christmas Vacation’ today? About $3,700

CHICAGO — One of the most iconic moments from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is when finally Clark Griswold finally gets his holiday house display to work (after many failed attempts).

But just how much would it cost to power “25,000 Italian imported twinkle lights” today?

According to ComEd, it would cost $3,699.85 to run all 25,000 Christmas lights for five hours a day for 31 days in 2019.

Using the LED holiday lights that are now widely available, however, it would only cost $68.71!

“Christmas Vacation,” which is set in suburban Chicago, celebrated its 30th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, AMC showed the film in theaters earlier this month. Movie theaters in Warrenville and Bolingbrook are still showing the movie this weekend.