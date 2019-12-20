Coastin’ the Country: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and Rise of the Resistance – everything you need to know

Listen to this episode of the “Coastin’ the Country with Marcus Leshock” podcast in the player above (Can’t see it? Click here). Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

It’s an exciting time if you’re a Star Wars fan. The latest, and possibly last, movie in the Skywalker saga is opening. And down in Florida, you have an attraction that takes you into the Star Wars world like nothing the industry has ever seen before.

Did I mention I was excited?

Earlier this month, I took my first ever trip to the new Star Wars land Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. WGN Morning News sports anchor Pat Tomasulo tagged along with me, and we became two of the first people to ride the new Rise of the Resistance.

I was able to spend quite a bit of time at Galaxy’s Edge, about three days in total. In that time I was able to check out just about everything you can do there and sample pretty much everything you can eat. On this episode of my Coastin’ the Country podcast, I’m breaking down everything we experienced there and offering some tips on how you can have the best possible Galaxy’s Edge experience if you’re planning to visit.

You can listen to the full episode in the player above or download it wherever you listen to podcasts. I talked about a few things on the show this week, here is some of that video…

Pat Tomasulo and I ride Rise of the Resistance for the first time and give our first reaction:

A lightsaber fight broke out between Rey and Kylo Ren during the Rise of the Resistance opening night event:

Two great things I ate, starting with the Ronto Wrap. It’s a roasted and grilled pork sausage with peppercorn sauce and tangy claw, all stuffed into a pita:

There’s the Outpost Mix at Kat Saka’s Kettle. It features colorful popcorn with sweet and savory flavors:

And then there are the drinks in the Cantina. We had fun with the Fuzzy Tauntaun and the “buzzz foam” on top. It makes your mouth tingle. It’s pictured here on the right:

Have you been to Galaxy’s Edge? I’d love to know what your experience was like. Of if you have any more questions, get in touch on social! I’m on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.