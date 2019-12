Christmas forecast: No snow for Santa and his sleigh!

The coming days will feel more like early spring than early winter. In a stunning meteorological reversal, Chicago’s high temperature will be warmer on Christmas Day than both Halloween and Thanksgiving.

The last time this happened, Dwight D. Eisenhower was president some 65 years ago. And, since records began in 1871, it’s happened only four times.

