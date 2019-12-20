× Chicago cop found guilty of second-degree murder in 2017 off-duty fatal shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder for shooting a man while off-duty.

Officer Lowell Houser is accused of killing 38-year-old Jose Nieves in January 2017.

He was off-duty when he shot and killed Nieves, who was one of his neighbors. The two were said to have had an ongoing feud.

Houser claims it was Nieves who erupted and threatened him, and pretended to have a gun in his waistband.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.