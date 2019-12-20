Adopt a pet: PAWS Chicago

Irving and Igor are available for adoption!

There are so many ways to give back to homeless pets this Holiday Season!

Adopt a pet in need

Remember, pets are members of the family – not holiday gifts. Welcoming a new dog or cat into the family is a big decision, and one that should be made by the entire household.

Part of the fun is selecting the new dog or cat together. Consider surprising your loved ones with a trip to your local No Kill animal shelter like PAWS Chicago, where you can meet all the dogs and cats to find the perfect match together. Pets are a lifetime commitment so working together as a family is key.

PAWS Chicago provides extensive resources to help pets make a seamless transition into their new homes and also provides a lifetime safety net for every animal adopted, ensuring that if something happens to the adopter, their PAWS pet will always be cared for.

Give in honor of a loved one

Got an animal loving friend or family member you still need to buy for? Make a meaningful gift in someone’s honor to PAWS Chicago with a tribute donation! Your gift recipient will receive a personalized holiday greeting card with your special message. You’ll be giving two gifts: one to your friend and one to homeless pets in need!

Sponsor a Holiday Hero pet

PAWS Chicago is highlighting homeless pets in need every day until December 24 during the “Holiday Hero” campaign. Animal lovers have the opportunity to sponsor their care! Make a meaningful gift. Check back to pawschicago.org each day to see the new daily pet!

Shop PAWS merch

PAWS Chicago offers great gift suggestions for everyone searching for the perfect gifts for pet lovers, or for yourself and your favorite dog, cat or child!

Shop the seasonal section to find special holiday gifts, from a beautiful 2020 Desktop Calendar , cozy tees, a doggie hoodie, and gift boxes for dogs, cats, and kids! Every purchase enables PAWS Chicago to save more lives. Purchase gifts today by visiting shop.pawschicago.org.

Donate your time, Volunteer!