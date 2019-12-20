Adopt a pet: PAWS Chicago

Irving and Igor are available for adoption!
There are so many ways to give back to homeless pets this Holiday Season!
Adopt a pet in need
- Remember, pets are members of the family – not holiday gifts. Welcoming a new dog or cat into the family is a big decision, and one that should be made by the entire household.
- Part of the fun is selecting the new dog or cat together. Consider surprising your loved ones with a trip to your local No Kill animal shelter like PAWS Chicago, where you can meet all the dogs and cats to find the perfect match together.
- Pets are a lifetime commitment so working together as a family is key.
- PAWS Chicago provides extensive resources to help pets make a seamless transition into their new homes and also provides a lifetime safety net for every animal adopted, ensuring that if something happens to the adopter, their PAWS pet will always be cared for.
Give in honor of a loved one
- Got an animal loving friend or family member you still need to buy for? Make a meaningful gift in someone’s honor to PAWS Chicago with a tribute donation! Your gift recipient will receive a personalized holiday greeting card with your special message. You’ll be giving two gifts: one to your friend and one to homeless pets in need!
Sponsor a Holiday Hero pet
- PAWS Chicago is highlighting homeless pets in need every day until December 24 during the “Holiday Hero” campaign. Animal lovers have the opportunity to sponsor their care! Make a meaningful gift. Check back to pawschicago.org each day to see the new daily pet!
Shop PAWS merch
- PAWS Chicago offers great gift suggestions for everyone searching for the perfect gifts for pet lovers, or for yourself and your favorite dog, cat or child!
- Shop the seasonal section to find special holiday gifts, from a beautiful 2020 Desktop Calendar, cozy tees, a doggie hoodie, and gift boxes for dogs, cats, and kids! Every purchase enables PAWS Chicago to save more lives. Purchase gifts today by visiting shop.pawschicago.org.
Donate your time, Volunteer!
- The holiday season is a critical time as many of our current volunteers travel, so we rely even more on new volunteers getting involved.
- Volunteers are the life force of PAWS Chicago. They touch every aspect of our operations and provide the highest-quality care for our pets. This work enables us to magnify our impact and save more lives.
- To get started, visit pawschicago.org/volunteer