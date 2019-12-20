5 million expected at Chicago airports over holiday travel period

CHICAGO — Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the holiday travel season at Chicago’s airports.

City officials anticipate O’Hare and Midway will be among the busiest airports in the nation, with an estimated 5 million passengers during the Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s travel period. That’s a more than 2-percent increase over last year.

People are advised to arrive at the airport two hours early for domestic flights, and three hours early for international travel.

City and airport officials will hold a press conference tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. Friday at O’Hare to discuss holiday travel tips.