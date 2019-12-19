Two arrested after police chase, crash on South Side

CHICAGO — Two people were arrested by Chicago police after a police chase on the South Side that led to a crash.

CPD officers tried to pull over a vehicle on the 5200 block of Racine Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The driver took off down Racine Avenue then turned onto 51s Street where the vehicle hit a fire hydrant. 

Three people then ran out of the vehicle, and police arrested a 25-year-old and 18-year-old.

Police said they found a weapon and possible drugs in the car.

Charges are pending. 

