The 2019 Sports Feedies takes a look back at the decade in Chicago sports

CHICAGO - It's one of our favorite shows of the year, no doubt.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman dress up in their best Christmas sweaters and take fans on a journey over the last 12 months in Chicago sports.

But at the end of the decade, we had a twist for the 5th annual Sports Feedies Awards on Thursday.

This time we decided to look back at the last ten years in Chicago sports and give the Feedies out in a number of categories that encompass all that's happened since 2010.

We had the best moments from the decade along with ones we'd like to forget, yet made a significant impact on the team at that moment and for years to come.

We gave out awards in five different categories, and you can see it all by clicking on the videos above or below.