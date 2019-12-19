Surgeon uses 3D printing to help patients heal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Modern technology meets craftsmanship in cancer care. A tumor in the bone requires precise removal and reconstruction — that’s why a local surgeon is harnessing the power of 3D printing to help his patients find better healing.

Due to his doctor’s use of 3D printing, patient Michael Swiercz is getting help healing after surgery.

Dr. Alan Blank, at a doctor at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Medical Center, made a 3D model of Swiercz’s tibia.

“Before the surgery I can feel the tumor and feel where the important arteries and nerves are so that when I go into surgery, I can actually put my hands around the tumor and I know where I am because I've been there before,” Blank said.

The 3D printed models help the orthopedic oncologist visualize an osteosarcoma — a rare form of cancer in the bone — and plan how he’ll remove the tumor and reconstruct the area, typically with donated cadaver bone.

“What helps the healing exponentially is when the surfaces of the bone are perfectly touching each other and if we can get those surfaces of the bone perfect and the cuts on both the cadaver and the native bone perfect they will have great contact and they will heal,” he said.

It’s a technique he used to treat Swiercz, after a bump on his leg wouldn’t go away.

“A few weeks went by, it was still sore and I waited around two months to the point I couldn't walk I was in so much pain,” Swiercz said. “Got an MRI done and found out it was a pretty decent size tumor in my leg.”

“So here’s a 3D printed representation of Michael’s tibia and this is the cancer which was right in the middle of the bone there in the pink,” Blank said.

Blank works with a team of engineers and designers to build the 3D printed bone models, then he plans where he’ll make precise cuts.

A custom cutting guide is also printed. One for the patient’s bone to remove the cancer, another for the donor graft to ensure the exact cuts and angles are replicated — the best scenario for a perfect fit and proper healing.

“Once the bone is removed there’s a big hole in the bone from here to here I use another one of these cutting guides the exact same one I put it on the cadaver bone and I can make exactly the same size of bone which will fit perfectly right into here,” he said. “That’s helpful to find a precise cut for the cancer but it’s even more helpful because a second one of these cutting guides is made and we put it on the donated bone that we are going to be using and we cut exactly the same size bone with exactly the same angles of the cut so that it will fit in this defect perfectly and will have the best chance of healing.”

The donor bone in his leg will eventually fuse with his native bone, but after his successful surgery, months of intense chemotherapy and radiation treatments followed.

“It took a lot of PT but I’m very happy with the progress I can walk go up stairs I can drive go out with my friends,” Swiercz said.

Blank also uses 3D printing to construct metal implants when cadaver bone isn’t an option.