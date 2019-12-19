For the latest forecast visit wgntv.com/weather.
Sunny and mild through the weekend, sprinkles possible over the holidays
-
Cloudy but mild through Friday, new cold surge this weekend
-
Sprinkles Thursday night, rain could turn into wintry mix this weekend
-
Rain Wednesday night, mild Thursday temperatures cool into the weekend
-
Seasonably cool with some sun, rain possible this weekend
-
Sunny, mild temps before Tuesday’s rain
-
-
Warm but rainy Monday, temperatures in the 50s this week
-
Warm, sunny days continue until temperatures drop next weekend
-
Temperatures dip Friday, become mild again into early next week
-
After a warm start, storms could impact Thanksgiving holiday travel
-
Frigid air returns, but temperatures in the 50s this weekend
-
-
Snow makes for messy Monday commute, record cold possible this week
-
Sunny and cool Monday, quiet but chilly week ahead
-
String of warm days continues, storms possible this weekend