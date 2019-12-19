‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ spoiler-free review

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They say it's the final chapter of one of the most successful movie franchises of all time. And for the record, I don't believe that Disney stockholders will let this sleeping giant rest.

As a life long fan, I was looking forward to "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," usually blown away by the continuation of the saga and the innovation. This time, all I can muster is being satisfied. I liked it, but didn't love it. It's a little overstuffed, especially in the first half, as director J.J. Abrams tried to right the ship after 2017's "The Last jJedi."

The basic storyline is the continuing battle between the many incarnations of "Star Wars" evil through the years. Here represented by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) looking to crush "The Rebellion". Po (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and especially Rey (Daisy Ridley), all led by General Leia — the late Carrie Fisher — liberally used in the movie via previously shot footage.

The movie squeezes in a lot, just not a lot of anything new. There are wildly exciting light-saber battles, massive armies on the ground, in the air and on the sea. There are love stories and laughs and more than anything, a heaping helping of nostalgia of unresolved back stories, familiar characters and warm touchstones that'll take you back to when you were a kid.

That was mission here. It's a nice ending, just not a perfect one, but you'll definitely leave with a smile for this Dean's List "B."