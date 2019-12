Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, Ill. — Some children in Cicero who are anxiously waiting for Christmas Day to arrive enjoyed an early visit from Santa.

He arrived on a motorcycle at Cicero West Elementary on Thursday morning. He and his special helper passed out gifts to the children.

The kids also received school supplies, hats, gloves, snacks and refreshments.

Illinois State Police Troopers, the ISP Heritage Foundation, and Walmart threw the holiday party.

The Cicero police and fire departments also pitched in.