× Mom of 3 children killed in Indiana bus stop crash lunges at driver after sentencing

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – The mother of three children killed at their bus stop lunged at the woman convicted of killing them on Wednesday afternoon.

Brittany Ingle was escorted from court in handcuffs after lunging at Alyssa Shepherd and coming into contact with her. Ingle was released from jail early Thursday morning, WSBT reports, after being arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery.

Shepherd was sentenced to four years in prison along with three years of home monitoring and three years of probation. Her driver’s license was also suspended for 10 years.

The victims’ family was disappointed in the sentence after Shepherd initially faced a maximum sentence of 21.5 years.

The crash happened on Oct. 30, 2018 in Rochester, Indiana. In addition to the deaths of Ingle’s three children, an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured. A jury convicted her in October 2019 of reckless homicide, passing a school bus causing injury and criminal recklessness.