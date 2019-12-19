× Man shot outside Burger King in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. — A man was shot outside of a Burger King in Dolton, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Burger King in the 1000 block of Sibley Boulevard.

A man with a gun came to the drive-thru of the fast-food restaurant, and started banging on the windows. Another man from inside the restaurant went outside to approach the man and ask him to leave, and was shot.

The man then fled south on Sibley. No one is in custody.

No word on the victim’s condition, or whether he was a worker or a customer at the Burger King.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.