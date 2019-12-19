Illinois reps vote along party lines on impeachment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Members of the Illinois Congressional delegation voted with their parties on impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The party line vote of 13-to-4 was expected, although there could be political fallout during the general election next year.

A number of local representatives addressed the chamber during the historic house proceedings Wednesday. There were expressions of outrage, sadness and obligation.

Illinois representatives expressed no regrets over their votes and the expected outcome, even though there is uncertainty over how and when an impeachment trial will make its way through the Senate.

Longtime Congressman John Shimkus did not cast a vote. The downstate Republican is out of the country and will soon retire from office.