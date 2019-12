Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the sixth consecutive year, Swissôtel Chicago transformed its 2,000-square-foot Presidential Suite into Santa’s home-away-from-the-Pole for the holiday season.



Seasonal hotel packages are available and include Elf-Decorated Rooms, which includes overnight accommodations in a festive suite, a special holiday amenity and access to the Santa Suite, now through December 31.

Swissôtel Chicago

323 E Wacker Dr.

Chicago, IL 60601

swissotel.com