29 years later, man released from prison after murder charges dropped

CHICAGO — A man who was just exonerated for murder was released from prison Thursday.

Demond Weston has been a prisoner for 29 years.

Weston was 17 when he confessed after several hours of questioning by detectives under former police commander Jon Burge.

Weston said the detectives tortured him into falsely confessing.

Special prosecutors now agree the evidence against him did not prove him guilty and vacated his conviction.