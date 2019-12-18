× Thief steals Salvation Army red kettle outside downtown Macy’s

CHICAGO — The Salvation Army said one of its kettles was stolen Wednesday afternoon outside of Macy’s on State Street.

The theft reportedly happened at around 4 p.m. In addition to the kettle, the thief stole the stand and sign.

An estimated $300-350 in donations were in the kettle at the time. The stand and bucket is work an estimated $200,

“The donations from our red kettles help our neighbors in the city in many ways year-round,” said Major Clara Braddock, corps officer for The Salvation Army Chicago Temple Corps. “We use those funds for our food pantry, groceries for seniors, for our neighboring families, and programming for kids.”

The theft occurred when the bell ringer took a break.

The organization said all of the money donated stays in the area. Specifically, funds raised in front of Macy’s would have went to the Chicago Temple Corps.