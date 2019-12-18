× ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actor Brian Tarantina died from effects of multiple drugs, medical examiner says

Brian Tarantina — who recently played Jackie in Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — died of “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine,” the New York City Medical Examiner’s office said.

The 60-year-old actor’s death was accidental, according to the medical examiner’s office.

He was found in his midtown Manhattan apartment in early November after someone called 911 and said he was unconscious. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, the New York Police Department previously told CNN.

Tarantina had been “quite ill recently” and was recuperating at home, his manager previously told CNN.

“He was an amazing, very, very talented actor and very sweet person,” Laurie Smith said. “I was really shocked and very sad. I’m still shocked.”

Tarantina was with the “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” cast in January when it picked up a Screen Actors Guild award for top performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

He appeared in this year’s crime drama “The Kitchen” starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss. His acting credits include roles in TV’s “Gilmore Girls” and movies including “Summer of Sam” and “Uncle Buck.”