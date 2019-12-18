Tears, prayers fill Little Village vigil for slain 16-year-old girl Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A memorial was held Wednesday night outside of Benito Juarez High School to honor the life of slain 16-year-old Angie Monroy.

Dozens shared tears, cheers and prayers for Monroy.

The shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street as Monroy was walking home from her job at Discovery Fashion.

Shots were fired and she was struck in the head. Monroy was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and died Sunday morning.

Witnesses told police they saw a white pick-up truck leaving the scene. On Tuesday, Chicago police located the truck and are processing it for evidence.

Police believe the bullets fired from a vehicle were intended for someone else.

"She was an amazing person. An amazing young lady. She had a lot ahead of her. She was loved by everybody," said sister Joselyn Monroy on Monday. "They found her at 9:45 and she texted me at 9:30."

Family has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for her funeral services. That fundraiser has already raised over nearly $20,000.

No suspects are in custody.