Suburban basketball coach with Pure Sweat training program arrested for child sex abuse
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A basketball coach who coached with a basketball program noted for working with NBA players has been arrested for child sex abuse.
Diamond Hood, of Mundelein, was taken into custody on Friday. Hood has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving victim under 18, sexual exploitation and traveling to meet a minor.
The Daily Herald reports Hood picked up a 16-year-old boy in Crystal Lake around 10 p.m. on Dec. 4 and drove him into Mundelein.
Court documents obtained by the Herald said Hood knowingly and unlawfully exposed himself and masturbated in front of the minor victim. Documents also said Hood touched himself, skin to skin, to the boy.
Pure Sweat is a basketball program based out of Crystal Lake.
“Pure Sweat is a basketball training company with Skills Coaches working across the US that offers a variety of products and services to players and coaches at every level,” according to their website.
Owner Drew Hanlen is an NBA strategic skills coach and consultant who works with several NBA players, according to their website.
COO Rich Czeslawski incident did not occur at the Pure Sweat facility and said nothing turned up on a background check.
Read the full statement below:
I was deeply shocked and saddened when the Mundelein Police Department advised me that Diamond Hood was arrested on December 12, 2019, and charged with a crime related to sexual assault, which puts him in violation of his contractor agreement with Pure Sweat Basketball. This incident did not occur at the Pure Sweat Facility, and the investigator who contacted me stated that it appears to be an isolated incident. While Mr. Hood is not an employee of Pure Sweat Basketball, we wanted to respond immediately.
We recognize that Mr. Hood is entitled to defend himself against these charges. That said, Pure Sweat puts the safety of the children in our program first. Therefore, we have terminated his Contractor Agreement, effective immediately. He no longer has access to the Pure Sweat Facility, nor has any affiliation with us.
I want to assure all of our participating athletes and families that every coach associated with Pure Sweat is subject to a comprehensive vetting process before they are permitted to be part of our program. As with all our coaches, Mr. Hood was subject to an industry-standard background check, as well as comprehensive reference checks and absolutely nothing turned up that would cause concern. Further, we have cameras in the facility in order to monitor activities.
The safety of all the players we serve is of the utmost importance to all of us at Pure Sweat. We take our responsibility to our program participants very seriously, and we will do everything we can to continue to deserve the trust that our families and our community have placed in us.
Thank you for your support, and please feel free to call me with any questions at 815-893-9675.
Best Swishes,
Rich Czeslawski
COO, Pure Sweat Basketball