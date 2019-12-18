× Suburban basketball coach with Pure Sweat training program arrested for child sex abuse

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A basketball coach who coached with a basketball program noted for working with NBA players has been arrested for child sex abuse.

Diamond Hood, of Mundelein, was taken into custody on Friday. Hood has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving victim under 18, sexual exploitation and traveling to meet a minor.

The Daily Herald reports Hood picked up a 16-year-old boy in Crystal Lake around 10 p.m. on Dec. 4 and drove him into Mundelein.

Court documents obtained by the Herald said Hood knowingly and unlawfully exposed himself and masturbated in front of the minor victim. Documents also said Hood touched himself, skin to skin, to the boy.

Pure Sweat is a basketball program based out of Crystal Lake.

“Pure Sweat is a basketball training company with Skills Coaches working across the US that offers a variety of products and services to players and coaches at every level,” according to their website.

Owner Drew Hanlen is an NBA strategic skills coach and consultant who works with several NBA players, according to their website.

COO Rich Czeslawski incident did not occur at the Pure Sweat facility and said nothing turned up on a background check.



