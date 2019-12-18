× Sentencing hearings begin Wednesday for 2 men convicted in murder of Tyshawn Lee

CHICAGO — Sentencing hearings begin Wednesday for the two men convicted of murdering 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee in 2015.

Jurors convicted Corey Morgan and Dwright Boone-Doty in October.

The third man accused in the attack, the alleged getaway driver Kevin Edwards, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors said they killed Tyshawn to send a message to his father, Pierre Stokes, a purported member of a rival gang.

Prosecutors said Edwards drove Doty and Morgan to Dawes Park on the city’s South Side on the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2015, and waited with Morgan in the SUV while Boone-Doty approached Tyshawn, struck up a conversation, dribbled his basketball, offered to buy him a juice box and then led him to the alley, where he shot him several times at close range.

Morgan and Boone-Doty could face life in prison.