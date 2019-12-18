× R. Kelly arraigned today on bribery charge possibly related to 1994 marriage to Aaliyah

NEW YORK — R. Kelly will be arraigned Wednesday in New York, even though he remains in jail in Chicago.

He’ll appear by video as a judge in Brooklyn hears the case for a new bribery charge against Kelly.

The singer is accused of scheming with others to pay for a “fraudulent identification document” for someone identified only as “Jane Doe” on Aug. 30, 1994.

A day later, Kelly married 15-year-old R&B singer Aaliyah in a secret ceremony at a hotel in Chicago. Kelly was 27 at the time.

The marriage was annulled months later because of her age.

Kelly’s attorney said he’ll plead not guilty. He has already entered not guilty pleas to more than a dozen sex-crime charges filed against him.