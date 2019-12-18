× Longtime WXRT co-host Mary Dixon reportedly let go, Lin Brehmer moving to middays

CHICAGO — The company who owns Chicago legacy rock station WXRT has let longtime morning co-host Mary Dixon go, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Additionally, Daily Herald’s Robert Feder reports Lin Brehmer is moving to middays early in 2020.

“I slept until 7:30 this morning and it was glorious,” Dixon told the Chicago Tribune.

Dixon gave listeners the latest news headlines as Brehmer played eclectic songs through the station’s vast catalog.

Sources told the Chicago Tribune Dixon was offered the overnight time slot at WBBM-AM 780. She reportedly declined, according to Feder.

Entercom, based out of Philadelphia, took over WXRT and other Chicago radio stations, through a merger with CBS Radio in 2017.

Outside of leaving briefly for WGN and CNN in 1995, Dixon has been co-hosting the morning show with Brehmer since 1993. She joined the station in 1991.

Feder reports longtime WXRT DJ Richard Milne will take over for Brehmer and Dixon in the mornings. He currently hosts middays during the week, after Hall of Famer Terri Hemmert announced she was leaving her full-time role earlier this year.

In 1972, WXRT became a pioneer of adult album alternative radio when it started playing rock music at night from its old studio at 4949 W. Belmont Ave.

Branded as “Chicago’s Finest Rock,” the station was instrumental in introducing Chicago to many acts that weren’t being played at other stations.