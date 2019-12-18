For the latest forecast and more visit wgntv.com/weather.
Frigid air returns, but temperatures in the 50s this weekend
-
Warm but rainy Monday, temperatures in the 50s this week
-
Rain Wednesday night, mild Thursday temperatures cool into the weekend
-
Rain and snow overnight Sunday, dry week with temps. slightly above normal
-
After a cold Wednesday, temperatures rebound Thursday and Friday
-
Wet start to the week Monday, then a dramatic drop in temperatures Tuesday
-
-
Temperatures dip Friday, become mild again into early next week
-
Wet weather to start the week, then temperatures drop
-
Cloudy but mild through Friday, new cold surge this weekend
-
Seasonably cool with some sun, rain possible this weekend
-
Sprinkles Thursday night, rain could turn into wintry mix this weekend
-
-
Chilly fall temperatures this week, wintry mix possible some days
-
Enjoy this weekend’s mild weather. Frigid wind chills arrive next week
-
Warm, sunny days continue until temperatures drop next weekend