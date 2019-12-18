FedEx driver kills man who shot him during robbery attempt: Philadelphia police

WATCH LIVE: City Council meets; expected vote on delaying recreational pot sales
PHILADELPHIA — A Fedex driver shot and killed someone during a would-be robber Tuesday night, authorities in Philadelphia said.

It happened in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood just after 7 p.m

The driver told police that he’d just dropped off a package when he encountered the armed robber.

The suspect shot the driver in the abdomen, then the driver said he pulled out his own gun and fired multiple times.

The robbery suspect died at the hospital. The driver is in stable condition.

Police are investigating to determine whether the Fedex driver acted in self-defense.

According to WCAU, FedEx did not comment on their policy regarding drivers carrying weapons. It is also unclear if the driver had a permit to carry a firearm.

