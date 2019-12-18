Chicago City Council vote Wednesday could delay recreational pot sales

CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council votes Wednesday on whether to postpone the city's entry into the recreational marijuana business.

A council committee endorsed an aldermanic Black Caucus proposal to delay those sales until July.

The caucus said it wants to ensure that African-Americans have a fair shot at securing dispensary licenses.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a delay would only encourage illegal pot sales. The mayor's allies may ask the council to put off its vote for a month.

