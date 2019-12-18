× After missing nine games, Duncan Keith returns to the Blackhawks’ lineup tonight

CHICAGO – One of the storylines of the 2019-2020 Blackhawks’ season has been their issues with keeping players healthy on the blue line.

Injuries have hurt the Blackhawks’ defensemen depth a few times, especially the last few weeks with their leader out of the lineup.

Before their game against the Avalanche at Wednesday at the United Center, the Blackhawks finally got some good news on Duncan Keith.

After missing the last nine games with a groin injury, the veteran defenseman returns to the Blackhawks’ lineup as they host Colorado.

Oddly enough, it was a game against the Avalanche in November 29th which Keith sustained the groin injury. He finally began skating last week as the Blackhawks were out of town and then took part in practice on Monday.

Keith was on the ice for morning skate on Wednesday and the announcement of his return was made soon after.

In 25 games so far in his 15th year, Keith is averaging 23:51 of ice time per game, scoring a goal with five assists with a rating of +1.