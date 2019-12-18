11-month-old girl and mother missing from West Humboldt Park: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a baby and mother who were reported missing from the city’s West Side.

Valisia Jefferson, 27, was last seen Dec. 9 with her 11-month-old daughter Valisia Lee, in the 900 block of North Kedvale Avenue in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the two are believed to be together.

According to a missing persons alert from police, Lee is 24 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The baby may be in need of medical attention.

Jefferson is described as 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she is known to frequent the area near Cicero Avenue and Madison Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.