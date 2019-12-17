Wednesday’s chill is moving right along; warming begins Thursday and accelerates by and during this weekend; temps within striking distance of 50° Sunday & Monday; wet storm system to spin up over the Gulf this weekend —could put a dent in Southeast U.S. drought

Posted 11:10 PM, December 17, 2019, by
