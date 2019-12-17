Sports Feed features the 2019 Fred Mitchell Award on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - One of the traditions here on Sports Feed is to welcome back one of our favorite guests at the end of the year to talk about the award named in his honor.

Fred Mitchell did so on Tuesday's show as he joined Jarrett Payton to discuss the winner of the kicker award that honors the best FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA, and NJCAA athlete at that position for that particular year.

In 2019, that honor belonged to Luis Aguilar of Northern Arizona University, who was given the award based on his kicking ability and community service. Fred spoke at length about him on Sports Feed Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and you can watch that conversation in the video above.

The guys also had a few minutes at the end of the show to discuss the Bears, which they did in the video below.