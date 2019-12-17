Singer Mara Love performs on WGN Morning News

December 17, 2019
Mara Love, a songbird from Chicago, is the oldest of six to a musical family. As a trained vocalist, pianist and songwriter, Mara draws inspiration from legends such as Tracy Chapman, Whitney Houston, Ella Fitzgerald, and Celine Dion. With the mentality of “whether it be a small few or a ton, as long as I make an impact on one, my job is done.” She was a contestant on Season 3 “X Factor USA” and has sang backup for greats like Barbara Streisand, Heart and more! Mara fuses captivating storytelling and a soulful, indie sound to touch audiences with her poetry and beautiful songwriting.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/maralove2x

