Report: Cubs sign former Brewer Hernan Perez to minor-league deal

CHICAGO — The Cubs have reportedly signed former Brewers utility man Hernan Perez to a minor-league deal.

According to Jon Heyman, Perez will make $1 million if he makes the team and will also be invited to spring training as a non-roster invitee.

If he makes the roster, the Cubs will hope Perez can excel defensively all over the field. According to baseball reference, Perez has played 1,241 career innings at third base, 1,158.2 innings in the outfield and 961.1 innings at second base.

Perez hasn’t been too successful getting on base consistently, with just a .282 career OBP, but in 2019, he held an above average hard contact rate of 39.1%.

After a quiet Winter Meetings, heavy speculation remains that the Cubs will try to trade one or more members of their core.

The most recent Cub to be mentioned was Kyle Schwarber, but Ken Rosenthal reported a trade to the Yankees is unlikely.

