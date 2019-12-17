Police search for gunman in fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl in Little Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Detectives are reviewing video from several surveillance cameras hoping to identify the shooter in the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Little Village.

The shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street, as Angie Monroy was walking home from her job at Discovery Fashion. Shots were fired and she was struck in the head.

Monroy was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and died Sunday morning.

A memorial is planned for Wednesday at at Benito Juarez High School, where Monroy was a cheerleader and basketball player.

Police believe the bullets fired from a vehicle were intended for someone else. A moment of silence was held in her honor at Monday’s basketball game. A memorial filled with candles and pictures of the teen is growing at the site where she was killed. Witnesses tell police they saw a white pick-up truck leaving the scene. Detectives are now reviewing surveillance video from the area, in the hopes of advancing this case. Students are planning a balloon release at Benito Juarez in Monroy’s honor on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. Family has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for her funeral services. That fundraiser has already raised over $14,000. No suspects are in custody.