North Central College heads down to Texas for DIII National Championship

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — North Central made history last Saturday afternoon and are now headed down to the DIII National Chamionship.

The Cardinals beat Muhlenberg College in the Division III semifinals 45-14 to advance to their first ever title game.

On Tuesday, the team boarded a bus for the long drive down to Shenandoah, Texas for the 47th annual Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl.

They wouldn’t be there without the seniors.

“All the seniors here have lost in the second round every year to this year, quarterback Broc Rutter said. “Before the season we said 'enough’s enough,’ I think the seniors have came together and done a great job leading the team.”

Rutter is also a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, the DIII equivalent of the Heisman.

In 12 of their 13 victories this season, North Central has eclipsed the 40 point-mark.

“We knew that we had to stay foot on the pedal the whole time and keep working. That’s been our mindset all year,” noted Rutter. “We threw an interception the first play. That shows how well our guys did bouncing back.”

The Stagg Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPNU TV and streaming services starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 20.