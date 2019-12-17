Midday Fix: Winter Car Care Advice Before Your Holiday Road Trip

Posted 11:55 AM, December 17, 2019, by

Kevin Rapisarda, local store manager and auto expert with Just Tires

Just Tires 

Effective Dec. 1-31, Just Tires locations throughout Chicagoland are offering free Winter Car Care Checks, which includes checks on tires, brakes and battery, as well as $25 in savings on services of $100 or more.

http://www.JustTires.com

Advice:

  • Test your battery and replace it if needed
  • Keep tires properly inflated
  • Don’t overlook tread depth
  • Inspect brakes
  • Check critical fluids
  • Check tire damage from potholes
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.