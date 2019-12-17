Midday Fix: Winter Car Care Advice Before Your Holiday Road Trip
Kevin Rapisarda, local store manager and auto expert with Just Tires
Just Tires
Effective Dec. 1-31, Just Tires locations throughout Chicagoland are offering free Winter Car Care Checks, which includes checks on tires, brakes and battery, as well as $25 in savings on services of $100 or more.
Advice:
- Test your battery and replace it if needed
- Keep tires properly inflated
- Don’t overlook tread depth
- Inspect brakes
- Check critical fluids
- Check tire damage from potholes