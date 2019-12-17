LUNCHBREAK: Beef Tartare Slider

Executive Chef Nathan Sears -The ROOF at the Wit

NEW YEAR’S EVE MONTE CARLO PARTY on ROOF

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 9pm to 1am

Third Annual Black Tie Affair

ROOF’s New Year’s Eve Party is back and better than ever. Featuring gaming tables, decadent food by award-winning chefs, and a platinum open bar from 9pm to 1am this glamorous rooftop, set 27 stories above it all, is the ultimate New Year’s Eve destination. ROOF will be transformed into the dazzling French Riviera, personified by elegance, gaming tables, live entertainment, beautiful dancers, French cuisine and lots of champagne.

ALL TICKETS INCLUDE:

Platinum Open Bar from 9pm to 1am

Roulette, Craps, Blackjack and Poker Gaming Tables

Decadent Savory Plates & Sweets Made by Award-Winning Chefs

Carved Prime Steaks, Premium Seafood, Hors D’oeuvres, French Macarons and More

Live Entertainment from The Champagne All Stars and DJKaos

Acrobatic Performances & Nightlife Dancers

G.H Mumm Champagne Toast

Complimentary Photo Booth

Complimentary Coat Check

Complimentary Party Favors

Beef tartare slider:

For the slider

12 micro slider buns

1 recipe tartare

1 recipe black walnut mayo

Shoestring fries

1/4 cup chopped herbs

Tartare

8 ounce steak, strip loin or ribeye preferred

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon minced shallots

2 teaspoons chopped capers

2 teaspoons minced chives

1 tablespoon chopped cornichons or pickles

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pinch black pepper

Black walnut mayo

1 tablespoon chopped candied walnuts or toasted walnuts

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 cup mayo

Toast the micro buns and spread on some of the walnut mayo in the top bun.

Add 1 tablespoon of the tartare mix on the bun.

Toss the shoestrings potatoes with shipped herbs and top the tartare.

Add top bun and skewer.