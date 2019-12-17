Kumail Nanjiani reveals how he got ridiculously fit for Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Kumail Nanjiani, the talented comedian, writer and actor who you’ve possibly seen in HBO’s “Silicon Valley” or the film “The Big Sick,” is still a talented comedian, writer and actor — but he now also has muscles. And people have taken note, largely because it’s hard to miss when someone posts shirtless photos of their veiny, muscled body on Instagram.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
While debuting his new build on social media, Nanjiani admitted that he “never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless” photo, but he made an exception because “I’ve worked way too hard for way too long.”
Nanjiani said he worked with multiple trainers to achieve his new look after deciding he wanted to transform himself ahead of taking a role in Marvel’s “Eternals.”
“I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” he said. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”
Along with his trainers and catering service, Nanjiani made sure to thank his wife, writer Emily V. Gordon, “for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year.”
“I promise I’ll be interesting again some day,” he joked.
Marvel’s “Eternals” is set for a November 2020 release. It will be part of a new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film will star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek, among others.
“Silicon Valley” wrapped up its run earlier this month.
Nanjiani and Gordon are currently working on an anthology series for Apple TV+ called “Little America,” which will tell stories featuring immigrants.