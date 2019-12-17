× Jackson, Mack, and Patterson will represent the Bears at the 2020 Pro Bowl

LAKE FOREST – There won’t be a playoffs for the team coming up in January of 2020, but at least three players will get the chance to play some football to start the new year. On Tuesday night, the NFL announced that linebacker Kahlil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson, and special teams player Cordarelle Patterson have been named to the Pro Bowl at those positions.

The game takes place on Sunday, January 26th at Camping World Stadium at 2 PM and kicks off the busy Super Bowl week for the league.

They would fill in if there are injuries or for the players who will be participating in the Super Bowl the following week.

For Mack, being named to the Pro Bowl has been a common occurence during his decorated NFL career, having been selected each of the last five years. While not posting the sizable numbers as he has in the past, primarily due to teams preparing schemes with the idea of shutting him down first, Mack remains one of the best outside linebackers in the game.

In 14 games, Mack has 7 1/2 sacks and five forced fumbles along with 37 tackles.

Jackson is in his second-straight Pro Bowl as he remains a steady force in the back of the Bears defense, making 57 tackles on the season with an interception and forced fumble. Those turnovers numbers are down from last year (6 interceptions, 2 Touchdowns), but his play outside of the turnovers got him a trip to Orlando this January.