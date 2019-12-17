Gov. Pritzker takes a ride on CTA Holiday Train

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker surprised commuters Tuesday when he took a ride on the CTA Holiday Train.

“From 95th Street to Lake, it was a joy to meet so many excited people of all ages on the Santa Express,” the governor tweeted.

In photos posted to Twitter, the governor is seen handing out candy, posing for photographs and interacting with commuters aboard the train.

This year the train will begin running through most of December, according to the CTA website.

“The train generally operates from about 1pm to 8pm on weekends and 3pm to 7pm on select weekdays (schedules for each rail line will vary), and will make stops at all stations along the respective routes. And every Saturday the Holiday Train is in service, the Elves’ Workshop Train will follow to allow more riders to enjoy this one of a kind holiday experience,” CTA said.

Normal CTA fares apply.