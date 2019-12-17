INGLEWOOD, CA- JUNE 12: NBA Commissioner David Stern presents the Chicago Bulls the Championship trophy following Game Five of the 1991 NBA Finals on June 12, 1991 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1991 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition after brain surgery
NEW YORK — Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week.
The league said Tuesday that Stern is surrounded by his loved ones and receiving great care. The NBA says both the league and Stern’s family appreciate the outpouring of support.
The 77-year-old Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York.
Stern spent 30 years as NBA commissioner and has remained affiliated with the league, holding the title of commissioner emeritus.