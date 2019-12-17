Chicago Police Department expands detective divisions

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is expanding the number of detective divisions from three to five.

Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said it’s intended to improve the response times of detectives.

Additional detective divisions in the areas will also help the Bureau of Patrol’s gang and saturation teams to more quickly suppress upticks in crime.

The expansion in areas 4 and 5, on the North and Northwest sides of the city, will make CPD detectives more responsive and improve access for victims and witnesses living in the 11th and 25th police Districts.