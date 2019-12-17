× Chicago Scene: Live performance from Lindiwe, featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Ladysmith Black Mambazo – the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning music group from South Africa is back in Chicago for its third collaboration with Steppenwolf Theatre

Names of the members are:

Albert Mazibuko

Mfanafuthi Dlamini

Msizi Shabalala

Sabelo Mthembu

Pius Shezi

Thulani Shabalala

Abednego Mazibuko

Sibongiseni Shabalala

Thamsanqa Shabalala

Event:

Lindiwe

By Ensemble Member Eric Simonson

Featuring Music Written and Performed by Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Directed by Eric Simonson and Jonathan Berry

Now Through January 5

Downstairs Theatre – 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago

Tickets at 312-335-1650

https://www.steppenwolf.org/

http://www.mambazo.com