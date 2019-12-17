Chicago Scene: Live performance from Lindiwe, featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Ladysmith Black Mambazo – the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning music group from South Africa is back in Chicago for its third collaboration with Steppenwolf Theatre
Names of the members are:
Albert Mazibuko
Mfanafuthi Dlamini
Msizi Shabalala
Sabelo Mthembu
Pius Shezi
Thulani Shabalala
Abednego Mazibuko
Sibongiseni Shabalala
Thamsanqa Shabalala
Event:
Lindiwe
By Ensemble Member Eric Simonson
Featuring Music Written and Performed by Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Directed by Eric Simonson and Jonathan Berry
Now Through January 5
Downstairs Theatre – 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago
Tickets at 312-335-1650