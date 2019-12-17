Chicago Scene: Live performance from Lindiwe, featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Posted 11:58 AM, December 17, 2019, by

Ladysmith Black Mambazo – the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning music group from South Africa is back in Chicago for its third collaboration with Steppenwolf Theatre

Names of the members are:

Albert Mazibuko

Mfanafuthi Dlamini

Msizi Shabalala

Sabelo Mthembu

Pius Shezi

Thulani Shabalala

Abednego Mazibuko

Sibongiseni Shabalala

Thamsanqa Shabalala

Event:

Lindiwe

By Ensemble Member Eric Simonson

Featuring Music Written and Performed by Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Directed by Eric Simonson and Jonathan Berry

Now Through January 5

Downstairs Theatre – 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago

Tickets at 312-335-1650

https://www.steppenwolf.org/

http://www.mambazo.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.