× Chicago Bar Association holding Christmas drive for shelter animals

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bar Association is holding a Christmas drive to make the lives of local shelter animals a little brighter.

The association’s Animal Law Committee is asking the public to donate food, supplies and toys for the benefit of Chicago shelter animals.

All proceeds from the drive will go directly to Famous Fido, a non-kill advocacy and wellness shelter on the North Side.

Donations being sought include Pedigree pate dog food or similar, clumping cat litter, canned cat food, small and large paper plates, bleach, pine sol, new mops and brooms, paper towels, cat flea products, printer paper, cat treats, non-rawhide dog treats and fleece blankets.

“There are so many shelter animals who won’t be waking up in a loving home on Christmas morning. Any donation, big or small, will provide much needed support,” said Chair of the Animal Law Committee Tracy McGonigle.

Donations can be dropped off or messengered to the Chicago Bar Association at 321 S. Plymouth Court in Chicago. Go to www.chicagobar.org for more information.