Blackhawks have many tributes for athletic trainer Mike Gapski’s 2,500 game with the team

CHICAGO – When it comes to an 82-game season and the rigors of the NHL playoffs, an athletic trainer can be a player’s best friend.

That’s been the case for the Blackhawks and Mike Gapski, who has worked with the team over the past 32 1/2 seasons.

As he eclipsed the 2,500 game mark against Arizona last Thursday, the team made sure that occasion wasn’t forgotten.

"He's doing everything he can to help us."@88PKane on Head Athletic Trainer Mike Gapski's 2,500th NHL game. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/5D004aVrG5 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 12, 2019

A number of players spoke about the head athletic trainer, who joined the team in 1987, and a few players even wore shirts commemorating the event.

On the game which it happened in Glendale, the team made sure to pay tribute Gapski on their social media channels.

💯#Blackhawks Head Athletic Trainer Mike Gapski is working his 2,500th @NHL game tonight in Arizona! Bravo and THANK YOU Gapper! https://t.co/draairUNzY — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 12, 2019

Even the Coyotes saluted the athletic trainer with a tribute on the video board at Gila River Arena.

But the best tribute actually came after his 2,502nd game on Sunday night, and it arrived in the form of a gift at the Fifth Third Arena.

SURPRISE GAPPER 🎉 Our gift to celebrate Mike Gapski’s 2,500th NHL game worked and 32+ years of service to the #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/SV8TrXgtrx — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 16, 2019

The team wheeled out a Jet Ski for Gapski after the team’s workout on the west side, surprising him in front of the entire team, earning a round of applause for the athletic trainer.

It was quite a week for Gapski, who was put front and center by the team after his sizable contributions behind the scenes for over three decades.